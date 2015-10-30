Meeting of CIS Heads of Government ends in Dushanbe

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ A regular meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government held in Dushanbe.

Report informs referring to the press service of CIS Executive Committee, the agenda included a wide range of issues of integration interaction of the Commonwealth.

The Heads of Government approved the plan of events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of CIS, measures for 2016-2017 to implement the Strategy of international youth cooperation of the CIS countries for the period until 2020.

The heads of government signed an agreement on terms of the inter-operator settlements in the provision of international telecommunication services in the states - participants of the CIS, the Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement on mutual recognition of privileges and guarantees to participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War, the Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement on cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations of natural and technogenic.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, presented Azerbaijan at the meeting.