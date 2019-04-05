Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers' Council underway in Moscow - UPDATED - PHOTO

Moscow is hosting the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council in the broad format, Report's Russian bureau informs.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS was held in a narrow composition in Moscow.

According to Report, in a narrow format, the foreign ministers held a traditional exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda and interaction in the format of the Commonwealth.

Issues related to the need to preserve and properly care for military burial places and military monuments of the Great Patriotic War (foreign ministers are expected to sign the corresponding Appeal) and to coordinate intergovernmental relations in the field of basic research are submitted for consideration at the Ministerial Meeting in a broad format.

The remaining documents are proposed to sign without discussion. They are fully coordinated and concern the deepening of the interaction of the Commonwealth countries in the field of culture, education and the fight against crime.

The meeting is attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.