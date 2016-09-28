Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies starts in Baku

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku kicks off the 41st meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries.

Report informs, tthe Head of Department on Work with law-enforcement bodies of Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Alasgarovwelcomed the participants of the meeting on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He conveyed congratulations of the head of state to participants, noted importance of the meeting in strengthening of security cooperation relations.

Head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev expressed confidence that such a format of discussions on threats against global security, including issues of relevance in preventing terrorism, extremism and other forms of organized crime will make a concrete contribution to ensure regional and international security.

It was noted that the growing terrorist activity worldwide, merging the religious and radical and extremist groups with transnational organized crime requires closer collaboration and development of new and effective ways to respond to these challenges and threats.

As part of the event, M. Guliyev has held bilateral meetings with the heads of the Russian, Belarusian, Tajik, German and other delegations.