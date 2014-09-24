Meeting held between Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Argentina

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of his participation at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly met with Hector Marcos Timerman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina.

Report informs referring to the press service of MFA, H.M.Timerman underlined the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the framework of the international organizations and praised the level of bilateral relations.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed Argentine Foreign Minister about the current status of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the negotiation process.

Azerbaijani minister invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Azerbaijan and he accepted the invitation with pleasure.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional and global affairs and the ways for the further development of the cooperation between the two countries in tourism, agriculture and other fields.