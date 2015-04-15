​Mazandaran Governor: We are interested in establishing lasting cooperation with Azerbaijan

Sari. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and Iran have a lot in common, and we are interested in establishing lasting cooperation, especially in the field of economy".

Report informs, this was stated by the governor (ostandar) of Mazandaran, Iranian province Rabi Fallah Dzhilodar at the meeting with Azerbaijani journalists in Iran.

According to him, media play a role of a bridge between the two countries and can give impetus to the development of relations. In addition, he said, documents signed between the two countries' leaders will provide fertile soil for strengthening existing relationships: "There is an opportunity for cooperation between Mazandaran and Azerbaijan in fields of agriculture, engineering, and construction. Investors from Mazandaran are willing to invest in horticulture in Azerbaijan".

Speaking about the opening of maritime communication between Baku and Mazandaran, ostandar stated that this issue is a priority for the province, and if there is an interest and investment from the travel agencies, sea links can be established: "We would like to ensure that our businessmen had the opportunity to exercise their Operation directly".

During the meeting, Mr. Dzhilodar said that he would like to invite the head of the executive power of Baku city to visit Mazandaran, to acquaint him with the potential of the province.

Ostandar also said that in order to speed up all the processes identified above there is a need to open a consulate in the provincial capital, the city of Sari: "We have raised this issue with the Iranian Foreign Ministry", said Mr. Dzhilodar.