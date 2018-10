Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Chairman of Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has left for Latvia.

Report informs, the purpose of the visit is to observe elections to the Seima.

The delegation includes CEC member Fuad Javadov, head of the CEC Secretariat Rovzat Gasimov.

MP Kamran Bayramov is also observing the parliamentary elections in Latvia.

Notably, elections to the Latvian Seima are being held today.