Ukrainian MP: Massacre committed in Baku showed the true color of the Soviet Empire

"The massacre committed by the soldiers of the Soviet Empire against their citizens in Baku in 1990, showed the true color of the empire. It was the essence of not only against Azerbaijanis but against all the peoples of the Union. "

Mikhail Bondar, deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, told the European Bureau of the Report.

He noted that the massacres committed by Soviet troops against civilians of Baku at that time shook all the people in USSR:

"We still feel the sorrow of this tragedy. For example, the past years did not solve the problem of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, which led to the Baku massacre, on the contrary other former Soviet states, Georgia, Moldova, and finally, Ukraine, were embroiled in this invasion. Of course, the source of all these events comes from the same place."

Bondar called the January 20 Baku massacre as a chronicle of heroism and freedom in the history of Azerbaijan.

Today Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine widely promotes the truths about Azerbaijan, including the occupation of the friendly country, the tragedies, and genocide that our friendly country has recently experienced.

"Azerbaijanis annually hold a series of events related to the January 20 tragedy. Thanks to them, we know the truth. Chairman of the United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Congress Rovshan Taghiyev, whom I have known in the Azerbaijani Diaspora for many years, is active in promoting these truths not only among Ukrainians but also among other ethnicities.