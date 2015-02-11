Maroš Šefčovič: 'Azerbaijan is a very important partner for the EU'

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan is a very important partner for the EU. At the centre of our strategic energy partnership is Southern Gas Corridor. This is a project that can encourage greater economic cooperation, improve energy security and create over 30,000 jobs in all countries along the Corridor". Report informs, EU Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič on the eve his visit to Azerbaijan.

'Our objective remains that the entire infrastructure project along the Corridor will be operational in time by 2019/2020. This is as important for European energy security as it is for the future economic development of Azerbaijan', EU Commission Vice-President for Energy Union added.

On 12 February 2015, EU Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor. Besides him and representatives from Azerbaijan, ministers from transit countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Albania and Bulgaria as well as representatives from the pipeline operators TAP and TANAP will attend the event in Baku.

This will be the second visit of VP Maroš Šefčovič to Azerbaijan after his appointment to this post. In November 2014 Maroš Šefčovič travelled to Azerbaijan to discuss the Southern Gas Corridor with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other state officials.