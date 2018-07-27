Maria Zakharova: Anti-Azerbaijani campaign are conducted in international media

© Report

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijan and Russia intend to cooperate closely at the international level on information policy.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told journalists.

According to her, today the world more often faces with fake news and restrictions on freedom of speech.

"Despite this, we see how journalists in our countries work in a comfortable atmosphere. Regarding to fake news, we can cite as an example the anti - Azerbaijani campaigns that are conducted in the international media," M. Zakharova stressed.