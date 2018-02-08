Mammadyarov to discuss cooperation with EU High Representative

© Report

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and European Security Policy, Federica Mogherini will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Brussels, February 9.

Report informs, meeting will be held within the European Union-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council’s next meeting.

The parties plan to discuss a number of issues, including prospects for development of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, cooperation in energy sector, and etc.