Mammadyarov: Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at the level of strategic partnership

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Modern relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at the level of strategic partnership, where the positions of the two countries coincide on most of the key issues.

Report informs, this is stated in the article of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov "Azerbaijan and Russia: relations tested by time", dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Our ties are based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. Today, when many partnership relations with Russia are being tested for strength, the ties between our countries are intensively developing, covering all spheres, "Mammadyarov said.

He noted that the juridical base of relations between our countries includes more than 200 interstate, intergovernmental and interregional agreements.

"Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. Foreign trade activity with Azerbaijan includes enterprises, companies and firms of 70 Russian regions exporting over 1,000 commodity nomenclatures. Agreements were signed with about 40 subjects of the Russian Federation on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation. Holding of the Azerbaijani-Russian regional forum with the participation of political and business circles and heads of regions was a good tradition. Our ties are further enriched through regional cooperation mechanisms in a trilateral format. In 2016 meetings were held at the level of presidents and foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran. Cooperation in this format is of strategic importance for the development of trans-regional cooperation, including the implementation of the international transport corridor "North-South", the article says.