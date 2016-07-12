​Mammadyarov: Now we are holding an intensive dialogue on Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ “Now we are holding an intensive dialogue on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.”

Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baku.

"I can say that information Mr. Lavrov shared with us which has shared with us, encourages us. Now we are holding an intensive dialogue. All previous meetings were held to achieve a breakthrough in this protracted conflict, we need to gradually eliminate obstacles to the settlement", Azerbaijani FM said.

He stressed that the continued military occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia poses a great threat for the whole region.