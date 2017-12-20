Mammadyarov: Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs will meet in Europe in mid-January

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement was reached to hold a regular meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Europe in mid-January.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran foreign mnisters in Baku.

"I can say that we agreed to hold a meeting in one of the European countries in mid-January. Our meetings in Vienna lasted more than 8 hours. We discussed the way of coordinating the issues causing disagreement of one or the other party and we are waiting for proposals from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the next meeting. First of all, effectiveness of talks is important for us", he said.