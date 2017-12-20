 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mammadyarov: Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs will meet in Europe in mid-January

    'We are waiting for proposals from OSCE MG co-chairs'
    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement was reached to hold a regular meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Europe in mid-January.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran foreign mnisters in Baku.

    "I can say that we agreed to hold a meeting in one of the European countries in mid-January. Our meetings in Vienna lasted more than 8 hours. We discussed the way of coordinating the issues causing disagreement of one or the other party and we are waiting for proposals from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the next meeting. First of all, effectiveness of talks is important for us", he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi