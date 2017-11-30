Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan will sign contract with Pakistan for purchase of training aircraft

© Report

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It is important for us to develop the defense industry, considering the occupation of 20% of our territories".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the results of the first trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in Baku.

"Perhaps soon we will sign a contract with Pakistan for purchase of training aircraft", Mammadyarov said.