Malena Mard: EU will continue to cooperate with Azerbaijan in diversification of economy

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union has always supported and continue to support the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy." Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Malena Mard said.

EU Ambassador noted that economic diversification is an important part of its growth and strengthen economic opportunities in the future.

"As a major trading partner and investor, the EU is interested in further diversification in Azerbaijan. We are ready to continue cooperation on the diversification and economic modernization", said M. Mard.

"I think that Azerbaijani President has very wisely said about the importance of the transformation of "black gold" into "human gold". It is important for Azerbaijan and the EU", said the ambassador.