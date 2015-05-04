Malaysia negotiates with Azerbaijan on visa facilitation

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia is negotiating with Azerbaijan on visa-free regime for the citizens who want to visit Azerbaijan.Report informs referring to the Malaysian edition Bernama, it was said by the Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman.

Roslan said the people of Azerbaijan could come to Malaysia anytime as they have been offered the visa-free facility for 30 days.

"Now we are working towards enabling Malaysians to be able to visit Azerbaijan visa-free," he said.

According to him, a document with a proposal prepared and negotiation was being carried out between the two countries.

"Visa-free regime for Malaysians visiting Azerbaijan can be introduced by the end of this year or later next year", the Ambassador said.