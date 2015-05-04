 Top
    Close photo mode

    Malaysia negotiates with Azerbaijan on visa facilitation

    Malaysia negotiating with Azerbaijan on visa facilitation

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia is negotiating with Azerbaijan on visa-free regime for the citizens who want to visit Azerbaijan.Report informs referring to the Malaysian edition Bernama, it was said by the Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman.

    Roslan said the people of Azerbaijan could come to Malaysia anytime as they have been offered the visa-free facility for 30 days.

    "Now we are working towards enabling Malaysians to be able to visit Azerbaijan visa-free," he said.

    According to him, a document with a proposal prepared and negotiation was being carried out between the two countries.

    "Visa-free regime for Malaysians visiting Azerbaijan can be introduced by the end of this year or later next year", the Ambassador said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi