Mahmud Mammadguliyev to attend meeting of foreign ministers of Eastern Partnership

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev went to Kiev to take part in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of countries participating in the EU Eastern Partnership program. Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The meeting will be held July 11-12.

In the course of the meeting, participants will discuss the progress of the Eastern Partnership program and its development prospects.