Mahmud Mammadguliyev will attend Sochi meeting of the BSEC foreign ministers

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev will attend Sochi meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministers July 1.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani MFA.

Development prospects of cooperation within organization as well as results of Russian chairmanship in the BSEC will be discussed.

Notably, the BSEC has been founded in 1999 and includes 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.