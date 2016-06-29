 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mahmud Mammadguliyev will attend Sochi meeting of the BSEC foreign ministers

    Development prospects of cooperation within organization will be discussed

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev will attend Sochi meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministers July 1.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani MFA.

    Development prospects of cooperation within organization as well as results of Russian chairmanship in the BSEC will be discussed.

    Notably, the BSEC has been founded in 1999 and includes 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi