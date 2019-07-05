Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/e38c4bbe771e010f94d7a8516fe94c51/90be4384-2b21-4259-8bb7-23f5f33e69d5_292.jpg

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev will visit Georgia.

Local bureau of Report informs that said Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said at the briefing.

The Minister said that Mammadguliyev will attend an international conference on the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union to be held on July 11-12 in Batumi.

Zalkaliani said that the conference will be attended by the President of the European Council Donald Tusk,Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and eight foreign ministers representing the EU and partner countries.

High-level guests will assess the Eastern Partnership program and discuss existing problems and prospects for further cooperation in 2020.