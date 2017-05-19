Mahmud Mammadguliyev attends the meeting of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe

© coe.int

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Nicosia (Cyprus) is hosting ministerial meeting of 47 member states of the Council of Europe. Report informs, at the meeting Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

The meeting of the Committee of Ministers was opened by the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades, and then chaired by Ioannis Kasoulidis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus -country-chairman of the Committee of Ministers.

During this meeting, foreign ministers adopted new recommendations to improve support and compensation for victims of terrorist attacks in all 47 member states.

The Committee of Ministers also adopted an Action Plan for the Protection of Refugee and Migrant Children in Europe.