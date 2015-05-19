 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev: Azerbaijan has expectations from Eastern Partnership summit in Riga

    In the framework of Riga summit, it's not planned to sign any document between the EU and Azerbaijan

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has expectations from the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Riga." Report informs that Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told journalists in his statement.

    According to him, the declaration will be adopted at the end of the summit: "The discussions on the declaration are underway, Azerbaijan has expectations from Riga summit. Currently, the negotiations are going on. After the completion of the process, the details will be declared."

    The deputy minister said that in the framework of Riga summit, it is not planned to sign any document between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

    Commenting on the issue relating to the acceptance to the World Trade Organization, the deputy minister noted that the questions and suggestions in this regard were received and currently, this issue is being considered.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi