Madat Guliyev attends meeting of Russian president with heads of security agencies of CIS countries

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has today held a meeting with the heads of delegations of the XIV session of the meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS member states in Moscow. Report informs, Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev also attended the event.

At the meeting V. Putin stressed the importance of improving coordination in the activities of intelligence services of the CIS countries for effectively fighting against international terrorism. According to him, a clear, well-coordinated interaction, timely exchange of operational and analytical information will allow successfully to confront modern challenges in the CIS area.