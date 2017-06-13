Luxembourg to host Ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership countries

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 19, EU Council in Luxembourg will hold Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting.

Report informs, foreign ministers of the EU and six countries of the program will develop the 5th Eastern Partnership summit, which will be held in Brussels on November 24.

The Eastern Partnership program aimed at bringing the EU closer to its six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, started in 2009 at a summit in Prague. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.

The 4th Eastern Partnership Summit was held in Riga on May 21-22, 2015.