Luxembourg calls on Eastern Partnership countries to unanimity on resolution of summit

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Luxembourg believes that member countries of the Eastern Partnership in Riga summit should strive for unanimity in the assessment of the situation in Ukraine. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn stated about it.

"I think, the Riga summit will be difficult enough in regard to the resolution. First, when it concerns the territorial integrity of Ukraine, even there is no unanimity among the member countries of the Eastern Partnership. However, I think we need unanimity in this matter. The unanimity is also necessary to condemn the violation of international law on the Crimea issue," Asselborn said to journalists while commenting on the expectations from the summit.

The summit will be held May 21-22 in Riga. The program includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.