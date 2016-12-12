Los Angeles hosts charity event in memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A charity event dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev (May 10, 1923 - Dec. 12, 2003) was held in Los Angeles on December 9, 2016, on the eve of the National Leader’s 13th death anniversary. During the event, many homeless persons were provided hot meals, Report informs referring to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

Initiated and supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the event was held at the Los Angeles Mission (LAM), which is one of the largest service providers to the homeless and disadvantaged men, women and children in the U.S.

Consul General Nasimi Aghayev and Consulate staff joined the LAM’s volunteers in handing out the meals.

Before the event, Consul General Aghayev met Herb Smith, President of the Los Angeles Mission. At the meeting, the Consul General spoke about the extraordinary life path of Heydar Aliyev and his outstanding role and tireless work in the preservation and strengthening of Azerbaijan’s independent and sovereign statehood. He noted that the timely return of Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993 shielded Azerbaijan from potential fragmentation. Highlighting the many difficult challenges the National Leader faced in preserving Azerbaijan’s independence and how masterfully he overcame them, the Consul General said that the memory of Heydar Aliyev will always live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people. “Continuing the policies set forth by the National Leader, President Ilham Aliyev led Azerbaijan through a tremendous transformation towards becoming the largest economy in the region and one of the most rapidly developing and modernizing countries in the world,” Aghayev noted.

Herb Smith thanked the Consul General for helping the homeless through this important charity event for the second time since 2015. He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn more about National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his tremendous role in preserving Azerbaijan’s freedom and independence. Expressing his appreciation for Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions of interfaith harmony and tolerance, Herb Smith underlined the global importance of this unique model of peaceful co-existence of religions.