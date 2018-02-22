Lord David Evans: Azerbaijan's development is evident that oil revenues used to good effect - INTERVIEW

© Report

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Western European Bureau of Report News Agency presents an interview with Lord David Evans, a Labour Peer, UK-based publisher, Chairman of Senate Publishing Ltd, and spearheaded publication of the two editions of Discover Azerbaijan:

- Will Brexit have a positive or negative impact on UK-Azerbaijani relations?

- UK remains the largest contributor of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Azerbaijan, and we have an excellent relationship with the Azerbaijani government. In my view, Brexit will push relationships with the wider world. The UK must develop and expand the relationship with countries beyond the EU, and Azerbaijan is ideally positioned.

Naturally, the relationship would have expanded, regardless of Brexit, but this means this is even more likely. There is an impetus on the UK side to broaden its base of countries with which it has partnerships. We work together very well, and the relationship with BP is the greatest example of that. Opportunities for co-operation include technology transfer and other areas of investment and mutual trade. I have met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on numerous occasions over the years and I am very impressed by the way in which the country is run.

- What is your impression of contemporary Azerbaijan?

- The improvements in Baku have been amazing. When visiting Azerbaijan to observe the Constitutional Referendum, I was taken outside Baku to see various polling stations, and I also visited the Caspian Sea coast. However, in Baku, I am particularly impressed by the renovated architecture from the first oil boom of the late 19th–early 20th centuries, in addition to the gleaming new buildings. The avenues in the city centre are stunning, as is the way in which Icheri Sheher (Baku Old City) has been restored. It is evident that the oil revenues have been used to good effect, and when the oil price further improves, there will be additional investment infrastructure. In addition, the new Heydar Aliyev International Airport is outstanding and AZAL has purchased a new fleet of planes.

In my view, hosting the Baku 2015 European Olympics was an excellent decision, as it demonstrated that Azerbaijan is undeniably part of the European Family of Nations. I am impressed in every way with the progress that has been made over quite a short period, and the quality of hotels and food is remarkable.

- How can the realities of the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh be better understood in the UK Parliament?

- I am obviously saddened by the conflict and its effects. I completely understand how disastrous this has been for Azerbaijan and have great sympathy for those whose lives have been irrefutably impacted. Over the past few years, I have sought to convey the background and current situation to my Parliamentary colleagues.

Ambassador Tahir Taghizade is very adept and tactful at explaining this conflict and the current humanitarian crisis. He always succinctly explains the factual basis of the Armenia - Azerbaijan conflict.