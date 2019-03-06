US Ambassador to Azerbaijan: I will work to strengthen all aspects of our cooperation

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ "I have the honored to be Ambassador of the USA in Azerbaijan," new US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earl Litzenberger said.

"Over 34 years of my career as a diplomat I have worked in Afghanistan, Algeria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia. Now I am pleased to come to Azerbaijan," Litzenberger said.

“US and Azerbaijan have a strong partnership. Our countries have worked together for over than 25 years in important areas such as security, energy, economic growth and democratic development. As ambassador, I will work to continue to strengthen all aspects of our bilateral relationship and find new areas of cooperation," the Ambassador said.

He noted that he intends to arrive in Azerbaijan in the near future.

Notably, the US Senate approved Litzenberger's candidacy for the post of the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

His forerunner Robert Cekuta completed his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in March last year.