Lithuanian President: Azerbaijan made great strides in fight against pandemic

On April 27, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a video call on the initiative of the Lithuanian side.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on measures being taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said that Azerbaijan had made great strides in the fight against the pandemic.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s close contact with the World Health Organization since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the country has supported international efforts and cooperation in combating the pandemic.