Top

Lithuanian President: Azerbaijan made great strides in fight against pandemic

Lithuanian President: Azerbaijan made great strides in fight against p

On April 27, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a video call on the initiative of the Lithuanian side.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on measures being taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said that Azerbaijan had made great strides in the fight against the pandemic.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s close contact with the World Health Organization since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the country has supported international efforts and cooperation in combating the pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!