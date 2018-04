Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkyavichus will come to Azerbaijan with his official visit on October 21, Report informs citing Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During his visit, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Lithuania with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is scheduled to be held.

On October 22 the Minister will participate in the IV meeting of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku.

Also, Baku will host the business forum with the participation of businessmen of the two countries in the same day.