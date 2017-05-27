 Top
    Lights of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge will reflect colors of Azerbaijani flag

    The bridge will illuminate tricolor at 8:00 pm up to tomorrow morning

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, lights of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, will reflect colors of Azerbaijan flag.

    Turkish bureau of Report News Agency reports, the action was initiated by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and with support of the Governorship of Istanbul and the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications on the occasion of Republic Day will be marked on May 28.

    So, Istanbul bridge will illuminate tricolor at 8:00 pm up to tomorrow morning.

