Leyla Aliyeva initiates a conference "The Heirs of Victory" in Moscow

© Azertac

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Association of Russia (AMOR) Leyla Aliyeva, Moscow hosted a historical and cultural conference "The Heirs of Victory" dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the World War II.

Report informs, the event in the Central Museum of the Great Patriotic War on the Poklonnaya Hill was attended by AMOR activists, veterans of the war, students of leading universities of Moscow.

At the beginning of the conference, participants laid flowers to the monument to internationalist soldiers on Poklonnaya Hill.

Opening the event, AMOR Board member Emin Hajiyev greeted the audience on behalf of the Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chairman of the AMOR, Leyla Aliyeva. He told about Azerbaijan's huge contribution to the victory over fascism: "Azerbaijan played a decisive role in the victory over German fascism. Since there was no Azerbaijani oil, Azerbaijani oil workers, the outcome of the war could be completely different. Our peers of the forties gave their lives for a common victory over fascism. This is our common victory - the victory of all the peoples of the former Soviet Union”, - AMOR representative has said. E. Hajiyev stressed that veterans in Azerbaijan are surrounded by attention and concern of the state. He also regretfully recalled that at the end of the 20th century the Azerbaijani people faced the Karabakh problem.

"Azerbaijan is a peace-loving country and that is why we want a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict so that peace is guaranteed in our region," E. Hajiyev said.

The veterans expressed sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia and personally to its leader Leyla Aliyeva for organizing and holding this meeting. A special interest was caused by the 3D installation "Road to Victory".

To be in the epicenter of events became possible with the help of special effects, during which the history of the key events of the war from June 22, 1941 to June 24, 1945 revives.