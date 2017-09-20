Leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan to visit Brussels

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of religious confessions of Azerbaijan will visit Brussels next week.

Report informs, the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

He noted that such a visit of seven representatives of different religious confessions of Azerbaijan will be held for the first time and will be organized on September 25-28.

According to him, during the visit, religious leaders will visit the EU foreign policy service, the European Parliament, as well as the NATO headquarters: “Azerbaijan is well-known for its religious tolerance”, said the ambassador, noting that this visit will contribute to this.

He reminded that the EU also contributes to the issue of tolerance, in particular, plans to organize the first Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival in Baku on 12-20 October 2017.