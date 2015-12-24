​Leaders of Azerbaijan religious communities send appeal to the US Congress

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of the Caucasus Muslims, Russian Orthodox and Catholic churches, and communities of Mountain Jews of Europe, the Albanian-Udi Christian community sent an appeal to the US Congress.

Report informs, the letter indicated concern about the law draft "Act of democracy in Azerbaijan" presented to the US Congress Helsinki Commission Chairman Chris Smith. Community leaders have stated that they considered the bill as a "biased campaign against the atmosphere of religious tolerance prevailing in the country."

"Historically, existing in Azerbaijan traditional religious communities - Muslim mosque, Orthodox, Catholic, Albanian-Udi church, Jewish synagogue now still operate freely and carry out their religious rites", - said the head of the religious communities.

They stressed the atmosphere of tolerance and respect for other religions in Azerbaijan, pointing out that in spite of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Armenian Church still exists in Baku and all the books and attributes protected. Even the keeper of Gregorian church in Baku is an Armenian by origins.