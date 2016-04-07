​Lavrov: We have some proposals which we are trying to implement together with the co-chairs

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Indeed, we have taken all the necessary efforts to help the parties reach an agreement on a ceasefire at the level of the President, Prime Minister, our ministry, and of course at the level of the Ministry of Defense and General Staff. We are ready to help ensure that this agreement is not violated."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"It is important to stabilize the situation in this particular issue, more active - I hope we will be pushed by the events of recent days - to engage in a political settlement. We have some proposals, which we are trying to apply together with the co-chairs in the interest of reaching an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We fully support the initiatives that are now undertaken by the co-chairs. They have visited Baku. Tomorrow they will be on the line of contact, the day after tomorrow - in Yerevan. And with the help of OSCE, it seems to us, and of course, not only the OSCE, but also the International Committee of the Red Cross, it is important to conduct trust measures as soon as possible and create necessary prerequisites for resumption of the political process. Thank you for this reception. And once again I look forward to productive discussions during this visit", Lavrov said.