Lavrov: We have completed 20 year-work over Convention on Caspian legal status

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states was held in positive way.

Report informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference following the 7th ministerial meeting of Caspian Sea littoral states in Moscow.

“As a whole, I regard the results of the meeting of work on Convention about the legal status of the Caspian Sea. This text is presented to approval of the head of our states and we expect it will be supported by them,” Lavrov added.