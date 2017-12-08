Lavrov: Russia never asked for agrement on Zuev from Azerbaijani government

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has never asked for an agrement on Georgy Zuev from the Government of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference in Vienna.

"Regarding our new ambassador to Azerbaijan, who will be appointed as soon as the current Ambassador Dorokhin completes his mission, I saw roughly the same rumors that you mentioned on the Internet. We never asked agrement on Zuev from Government of Azerbaijan. The very theme of who has what ties and how it affects politics - of course, it does not quite meet modern civilized requirements”, Lavrov said.

Notably, on November 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree releasing Vladimir Dorokhin from the duties of Russian ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan. V. Dorokhin was in this position since 2009.

Earlier, it was reported that the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma of Russia supported the candidacy of Georgy Zuev for the post of Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Later, however, a number of media outlets reported that the Azerbaijani side did not give an agrement to Zuev's candidacy.