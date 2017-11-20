Lavrov: Opening of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway enriches South Caucasus region

© Report

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) – gives joy to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey”.

Report informs, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said at the ADA University in Baku.

"Russia has nothing to do with it, the railway does not pass through our territory. There are many analysts who view this project in a political context that someone has stayed outside the project. We do not have this approach, "Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia has established a trilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan and Iran, which was initiated at the request of all three parties. The diplomat recalled that all three countries are participating in the infrastructure project "North-South".

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that such infrastructure projects only enrich the region.