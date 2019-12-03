Lavrov: Moscow expects outcome of the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in Bratislava

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/731838296d8ccf18c5b8d4d6c1087353/5192b4c2-5ebe-425c-82fe-fc1aaee3743f_292.jpg

Russia and Azerbaijan have established exemplary cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, and education in the Russian language is very popular in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Report informs that the Russian Foreign Minister spoke at a press conference after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

"Yesterday we had a very rich and extensive conversation with (President of Azerbaijan - ed.) Ilham Aliyev. It is very good that our presidents set the tone for our relations," Lavrov said.

He said that the recent visit of the first Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva to Moscow was fruitful. "We discussed the work of the intergovernmental economic commission, six commissions will be created including on innovations and technologies," the Russian minister said.

Lavrov also noted that Moscow expects the outcome of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Bratislava, since it is 'a very, very serious topic'.

"We have exemplary cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. We plan to hold Days of Azerbaijan next year. We are grateful for cooperation and teaching the Russian language in Azerbaijan. We see that education in the Russian language is very popular in Azerbaijan," the Russian minister said, adding that today more than 11,000 Azerbaijani students receive education at the Russian universities and more than a thousand of them - by the line of the Russian government.