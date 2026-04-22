Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Latvian president invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Latvia

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 20:28
    Latvian president invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Latvia

    Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to visit Latvia.

    Rinkevics made the remark in a joint statement with Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

    "Mr. President, as you said, we have met many times-mostly when I visited Baku as Foreign Minister, then in Davos last year, and now I am very delighted to be on this official visit," the Latvian president said.

    "Let me just say that we very much look forward to welcoming you in Riga. We just counted that it has now been almost 10 years since your last visit. We had the COVID years and some other issues, but exchanges like this are always beneficial for both our countries. Exchanges like that, and the friendship we have, also facilitate political, economic, and cultural exchanges."

    Rinkevics noted that his first time in Baku was in 2002:

    "I have since visited many times-this is my sixth or seventh visit, I have lost count. I am always amazed to see how the country, and especially the capital-because ministers and presidents normally do not see much outside the capital-is developing. We know that this is also due to your personal attention and involvement."

    Edgars Rinkēvičs Ilham Aliyev Latvia
    Latviya Prezidenti İlham Əliyevi ölkəsinə səfərə dəvət edib
    Эдгарс Ринкевичс пригласил Ильхама Алиева с визитом в Латвию

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