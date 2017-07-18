Top

Latvian President hosted official reception for President of Azerbaijan

The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis has hosted an official reception in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

