Latvian deputy: Azerbaijan is an important partner for Latvia and EU

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for both Latvia and the European Union. Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan include both economic integration and political cooperation," Latvian deputy Boris Tsilevich told Report's European bureau. He recalled that Azerbaijan is a member of the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP) and the Eastern Partnership initiative. In particular, the EU supports Azerbaijan in the development of non-oil economic sectors and in improving the quality of work of its administrative bodies.

Tsilevich stated that he actively cooperates with Azerbaijani parliamentarians in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. "I see the interest of Azerbaijani counterparts and their sincere desire to find a common language with European partners. I hope that this dialogue, both at the parliamentary and governmental levels, and at the level of civil society will bear fruit over time."

The Latvian deputy noted that the people in his country have a lot of information about Azerbaijan thanks to the vigorous activity of the Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia and the work of the Azerbaijani community, many of whose members occupy prominent positions in business, culture and education in Latvia.