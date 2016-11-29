 Top
    Laos and Azerbaijan discuss education and sports cooperation

    Ambassador Anar Imanov met with the Minister of Education of Lao PDR

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov met with Mrs. Sengduan Lachanthaboun, Minister of Education and Sports of Lao PDR.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vietnam, In the meeting there was discussion on bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and sports.

    It was stressed that in the past many Laotian students used to study at Azerbaijan universities and this tradition should be continued.

    Talking about the cooperation in the field of sports, the parties emphasized the importance of sharing the experience of the countries which would be mutually beneficial.

