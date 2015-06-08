Kremlin: Vladimir Putin visits Azerbaijan at the weekend

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on this weekend.

Report informs referring to TASS, the Kremlin issued a statement.

"The president will visit Italy this week and will arrive in Azerbaijan in the second half of the week - towards the weekend," the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted.

Earlier, it was stated that Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the First European Games to be held in Baku.

"We have received an invitation. We do not exclude the possibility of the visit," D.Peskov added.

The first European Games will be held in Baku on June 12-28.