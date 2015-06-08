 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kremlin: Vladimir Putin visits Azerbaijan at the weekend

    Press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov stated

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on this weekend. 

    Report informs referring to TASS, the Kremlin issued a statement.

    "The president will visit Italy this week and will arrive in Azerbaijan in the second half of the week - towards the weekend," the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted.

    Earlier, it was stated that Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the First European Games to be held in Baku. 

    "We have received an invitation. We do not exclude the possibility of the visit," D.Peskov added.

    The first European Games will be held in Baku on June 12-28.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi