Kremlin unveils program of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow morning, Dmitriy Peskov, the Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said to journalists.

Report informs that, according to him, Vladimir Putin will arrive in Dushanbe for a CIS summit tomorrow evening and before that he will visit Baku.

"Tomorrow evening, the president will already be in Dushanbe at an informal dinner, and the day after tomorrow all events will take place within the framework of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). And before that early in the morning tomorrow the president will fly to Baku, where the Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum will be held. Presidents Putin and Aliyev will talk to the heads of the regions, speak to them, but before that the president will also visit some competitions in the World Judo Championships held in Baku," Peskov said.