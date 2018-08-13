 Top
    Kremlin: Summit in Aktau laid foundation for settlement of Caspian Sea status

    Convention on Caspian Sea is reward of work lasted for decades among coastal States
    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ / The settlement of the status on Caspian Sea requires a lot of work, but the summit held on the eve laid the legal basis for this.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

    "There is still a lot of work to resolve issues, but the basis — the legal basis — has been established, and, in fact, it is the reward of the work that lasted for more than a decade among the coastal States," D. Peskov said.

    Notably, the day before , the leaders of five countries — Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan-signed the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, which was worked for more than 20 years.

