    Kremlin: Azerbaijani President will attend informal meeting of CIS heads of states

    Meeting will be held in Moscow on December 26

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ An informal meeting of the leaders of the countries - the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states will be held in Moscow, December 26.

    Report informs citing the Kremlin press service, meeting will be attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan  Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    As earlier reported, the meeting will be held at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    It is planned to summarize the results of the Russian presidency in the CIS in 2017 and exchange views on further development of cooperation in various fields.

