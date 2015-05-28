 Top
    Close photo mode

    Korean Minister: Trade and mutual investment to grow stronger in coming years with Azerbaijan

    May 28 - the Republic Day was celebrated in Seoul

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani embassy in Korea held the official reception in Seoul on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day and the 23th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. As Report was told in the Embassy, making a speech in the event, the Ambassador Ramzi Teymurov noted the importance of May 28-Republic Day and told about the history and achievements of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in that period.

    Stressing the importance of Azerbaijan-Korea relations, R.Teymurov said that the relations in economic, cultural, political, educational and other fields are developing rapidly and numerous high-level visits were carried out.

    Minister Yu Ki-Cun noted the importance of a strong partnership between Korea and Azerbaijan and expressed confidence in strong development in the areas of trade and mutual investment in coming years.

    In the framework of the event, "Baku-2015" presentation was held.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi