Korean Minister: Trade and mutual investment to grow stronger in coming years with Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani embassy in Korea held the official reception in Seoul on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day and the 23th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. As Report was told in the Embassy, making a speech in the event, the Ambassador Ramzi Teymurov noted the importance of May 28-Republic Day and told about the history and achievements of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in that period.

Stressing the importance of Azerbaijan-Korea relations, R.Teymurov said that the relations in economic, cultural, political, educational and other fields are developing rapidly and numerous high-level visits were carried out.

Minister Yu Ki-Cun noted the importance of a strong partnership between Korea and Azerbaijan and expressed confidence in strong development in the areas of trade and mutual investment in coming years.

In the framework of the event, "Baku-2015" presentation was held.