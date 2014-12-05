Klitschko mentions Heydar Aliyev Park in Kiev as example for other countries

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko met with ambassadors of foreign countries in the building of City Hall. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Eynulla Madatli was invited to the as a speaker, Report was informed by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

The mayor Vitali Klitschko and city administration officials briefed on the project on "Kiev - a world city" at the meeting and invited the embassies in Kiev and the countries they represent to carry out renovation projects and offered the cooperation on it. In this regard, Heydar Aliyev Park built by Azerbaijan in Kiev was shown as an example. Then Ambassador Eynulla Madatli provided the detailed information about the park.