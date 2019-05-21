 Top

King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia has sent a letter of congratulation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs that the congratulatory letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, my brother Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,

On behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of your country - Republic Day. I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of Azerbaijan lasting development and prosperity."

