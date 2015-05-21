Khalaf Khalafov meets Chairman of Canada-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Group

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov received a Member of the ruling Conservative Party of Canadian Parliament, Chairman of Canada-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Barry Devolin.

As Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Mr. Khalafov, the inter-parliamentary relations take an important place in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Canada.

The deputy minister noted ample opportunities for the development of cooperation in various fields, especially in the economic sphere.

Speaking about the recent situation of the negotiations process on Nagorno Karabakh conflict that impedes to the regional development and integration, the deputy minister stressed that the international community should put an end to double standards to force Armenia, takingdestructive position in the process, to the peace.

Mr.Khalafov added that, NATO member Canada should be active in this process, Canadian companies should not be allowed to operate in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman, Barry Devolin said that it is his fourth visit to Baku. Day by day development and progress made a deep impression, he said. B.Devolin noted that, the reflection of existing potentials for the development of trade relations between Canada and Azerbaijan in specific projects will be useful.